VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Increased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,625 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

