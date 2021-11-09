VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.64. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 4,274 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

