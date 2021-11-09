Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives $17.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:VEI remained flat at $$17.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 792,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $20,610,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $20,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $17,769,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

