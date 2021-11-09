Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of VIOT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 4,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,062. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $338.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

