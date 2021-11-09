Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $19.89. 11,198,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,366,615. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.