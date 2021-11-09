Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $19.89. 11,198,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,366,615. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.23.
In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
