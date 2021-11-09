Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 304,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,174,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

