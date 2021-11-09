Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III Sells 300 Shares

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Patrick Bradley III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91.

On Friday, August 13th, William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00.

VRTS opened at $327.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $172.85 and a one year high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

