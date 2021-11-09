Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $9,482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter.

VC opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.39 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

