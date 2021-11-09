Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th.

VIVHY stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

