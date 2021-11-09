Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €262.14 ($308.40).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €187.52 ($220.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €135.66 ($159.60) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €207.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

