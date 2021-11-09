Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

