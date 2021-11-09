Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.22.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the first quarter worth about $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the first quarter worth about $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter worth about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

