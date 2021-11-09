Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.22.
NASDAQ:VG opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the first quarter worth about $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the first quarter worth about $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter worth about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
