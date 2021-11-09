Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $711,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,069 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have commented on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

