Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,519 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $150,879,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.