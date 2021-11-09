Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,842 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average is $151.75.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

