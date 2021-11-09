Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 18,066 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,372,939 shares of company stock worth $108,617,095 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

SCHW stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

