Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,635 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $436.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $448.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

