Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 78,476 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,476 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

