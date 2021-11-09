Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 77.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,792 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

