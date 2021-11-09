Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 10,651,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,274. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $873.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vuzix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Vuzix worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

