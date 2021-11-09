Waddell & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 15,580 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.