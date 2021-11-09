Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $244,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

