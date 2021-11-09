Waddell & Associates LLC Takes $336,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,164 shares of company stock worth $230,719,807. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

NYSE CRM opened at $309.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $303.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.48, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

