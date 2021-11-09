Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 312,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

