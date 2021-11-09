Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428,539 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Paramount Group worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 103,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 89,543 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 365,058.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,677.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

