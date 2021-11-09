Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

