Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 15,208 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 107,414.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $246.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.