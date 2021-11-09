Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.49 and a 1-year high of $146.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.