Walleye Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.73 and a 200 day moving average of $238.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

