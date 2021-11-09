Warp Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $325.04 or 0.00479792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $296,843.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

