WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 1.41% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 502.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,290,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 71,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

