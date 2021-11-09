WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN traded up $42.52 on Tuesday, hitting $3,531.50. 71,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,810. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,388.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,388.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,129.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

