Wedbush Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $105.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE DIN opened at $87.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

