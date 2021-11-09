Wedbush Weighs in on Matterport Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matterport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Matterport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $22.60 on Monday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

