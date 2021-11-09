Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196,833 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.67% of CareTrust REIT worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $106,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 120.46%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.