Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 13,252 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $360.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.61 and its 200-day moving average is $357.47. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $245.96 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

