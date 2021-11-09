Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $614,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,135. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

