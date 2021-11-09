Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 13,635 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,635 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 325 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

