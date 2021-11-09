Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 14,991 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $329.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $332.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.50.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

