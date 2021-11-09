Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 190,689 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190,689 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $857.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

