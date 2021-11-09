Weld Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

