Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 395.91 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,644 shares of company stock valued at $16,788,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

