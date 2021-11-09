Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

