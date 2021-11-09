Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 7,231 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in H. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,575 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Shares of H opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,961 shares of company stock valued at $10,310,416. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

