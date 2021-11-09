Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,413 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.