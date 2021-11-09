Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $45.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

BRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

