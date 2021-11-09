Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $116.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Nevro stock traded down $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

