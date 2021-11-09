Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $563.75 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Caterpillar worth $563,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of CAT opened at $214.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

