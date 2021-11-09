Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $803.22 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,863,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,644 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $803,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

