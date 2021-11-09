Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $974.64 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,443,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.64% of Honeywell International worth $974,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of HON opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

